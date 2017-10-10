Fort Riley Outdoorsmen Group hosts youth waterfowl hunt

The Fort Riley Outdoorsmen Group hosts a youth

waterfowl hunt Oct. 21 at Milford Lake wetlands. Interested youth must

register for the hunt by Oct. 13.

Experienced waterfowl hunters from the group’s board will guide the youth

hunters, who must be 8 to 15 years of age. No hunting experience is needed.

Guides will assist youth in learning about waterfowl, conservation and

hunting. The Fort Riley Outdoorsmen Group will provide ammunition, lunch

and safety training.

For this waterfowl hunt, youth are not required to have a hunting license or

permit and are encouraged to bring their own firearm and waterproof or

water-resistant boots, if available. A limited number of firearms will be

available for those who have none.

Guides will arrange transportation to and from the hunting area. For more

information or to sign up, email fortrileyoutdoorsmengroup@ yahoo.com or

visit https://www.facebook.com/ FROutdoorsmenGroup/.