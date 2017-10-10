Fort Riley Outdoorsmen Group hosts youth waterfowl hunt

The Fort Riley Outdoorsmen Group hosts a youth
waterfowl hunt Oct. 21 at Milford Lake wetlands. Interested youth must
register for the hunt by Oct. 13.
Experienced waterfowl hunters from the group’s board will guide the youth
hunters, who must be 8 to 15 years of age. No hunting experience is needed.
Guides will assist youth in learning about waterfowl, conservation and
hunting. The Fort Riley Outdoorsmen Group will provide ammunition, lunch
and safety training.
For this waterfowl hunt, youth are not required to have a hunting license or
permit and are encouraged to bring their own firearm and waterproof or
water-resistant boots, if available. A limited number of firearms will be
available for those who have none.
Guides will arrange transportation to and from the hunting area. For more
information or to sign up, email fortrileyoutdoorsmengroup@
visit https://www.facebook.com/