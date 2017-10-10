Elementary students needed to try out different school lunches

Children in grades K-5 are needed to try school lunches for a research study to look at the acceptability and feasibility of typical and best practice school lunches to children.

The study will take place in 115 Justin Hall, 1324 Lovers Lane.

Your child will attend three different meal sessions to try out variations of school lunches and tell K-State researchers what they think. Meal sessions will be one hour in length each. They will occur at noon on three Saturdays between October and January.

Not only will your child receive three free, nutritious meals, but you will also receive a $25 gift card to a local grocery store after the final meal session.

If your tummy is rumbling, and you and your child(ren) are interested, please contact Jill Joyce at jmjoyce@k-state.edu. Spots are limited!

This study has been approved by the Kansas State University Institutional Review Board and received approval No. 8938.