Anti-gay slur continues diversity-related vandalism at Kansas State

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Kansas State officials say an anti-gay slur was found outside the university’s student union, the latest in several vandalism incidents targeting diversity at the school.

The slur was found Monday and was removed that afternoon.

The Kansas State Kansas State University LGBT Resource Center wrote to their members:

“It saddens us to, once again, condemn the actions of an individual on our campus. As many may not be aware, there was a homophobic statement written on Bosco Plaza. This horrible and despicable statement as since been removed and we will not be sharing any of the photos of it either.

We want to say to our Queer community that we support you and your identity is something to be celebrated; not hated. You are beautiful just the way you are. Our Executive Board, the LGBT Resource Office, and the many other Queer student organizations are here if you need someone to talk to. We also encourage students to speak to Counseling Services as well.

To the greater K-State Community & Family, please continue to give love and support to our Queer community. We need strong allies to stand against this kind of bigotry and hatred.

We want to remind everyone of our Principles of Community that we hold dear at this university.”

The anti-gay vandalism occurred the same week some vandalized a temporary dwelling erected outside a residential complex for the Jewish harvest festival Sukkot.

Pat Bosco, dean of students and vice president for student life, said campus police are investigating.

In September, white supremacist fliers were found on campus. And in May, a noose was found hanging from a campus tree.