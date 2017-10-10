Allen Road and Casement Road Closure

Allen Road and Casement Road will be closed to thru traffic at the Allen Rd/Casement Rd intersection beginning this Thursday, October 12th to facilitate sanitary sewer improvements along Allen Road that extend into the intersection with Casement Road.

Access to Knox Lane will only be available from southbound Casement Road and those exiting Knox Lane will only be able to turn right onto Casement Road (northbound). All drivers, cyclists and pedestrians are encouraged to follow detour signage. This phase of construction is expected to last approximately 3-4 weeks.