Riley County Arrests October 9

Officers filed a report for rape in Manhattan on October 6, 2017. Officers listed a 15 year old female as the victim when she reported a 15 year old male known to her raped her. Due to the nature of the crime reported, no additional information will be released.

Officers filed a report for burglary and criminal damage to property in the 15000 block of Madison Rd. on October 6, 2017 at approximately 8:00 PM. Officers listed Robert Cammel, 62, of Riley, Kansas, and Laura Cammel, 56, of Riley, Kansas as the victims when it was reported an unknown suspect broke in, causing damage, and took a safe and TV. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $22,245.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Officers filed a report for aggravated assault and criminal threat in the 400 block of Seventh St. in Ogden, Kansas, on October 8, 2017 at approximately 6:35 PM. Officers listed Nicole Cancelliere, 33, of Manhattan, as the victim when she reported a known suspect pointed a gun at her and made a threatening comment.

