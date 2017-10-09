Manhattan Town Center prepares for 30th anniversary celebration

On October 26, Manhattan Town Center will celebrate 30 years and is announcing a full slate of events to honor the anniversary.

“It was unique forethought and vision three decades ago that placed this regional mall in downtown Manhattan.” said Brad Simonsson, Manhattan Town Center General Manager. “We’re proud to have been a part of this community during that time.”

In the past year, Manhattan Town Center has opened Blue Moose Bar & Grill, AMC Dine-in IMAX, and just last month, Ulta Beauty.

Manhattan Mayor Linda Morse will give a proclamation at Tuesday’s City Commission meeting as “Manhattan Town Center 30th Anniversary Celebration” from October 21 to October 28 and “Manhattan Town Center Day” on October 26.

Schedule of Manhattan Town Center’s 30th Anniversary Celebration Week:

10/21: “Circus Magnifico” Puppet Show, East Court, 1p.m.

10/ 23: Group play with snacks and book reading at the new Tooth Story Children’s Play Area, noon

10/24: USO No Dough Dinner for military families, 5pm to 7p.m.

10/26: $30 Gift With Purchase to commemorate 30 years

10/28: K-State Chemistry Day with magic shows at 11a.m., 1p.m., 3p.m.

10/28: Inaugural Little Apple Whisker Wars, 6p.m.

On October 31, Manhattan Town Center will also host the popular Boo Party. The free event offers climate-controlled trick-or-treating for kids 12 and under from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.