KBI investigating death of Kansas toddler

GRANT COUNTY– Law enforcement authorities are investigating the death of a toddler.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the Ulysses Police Department, and the Grant County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a one-year-old from Ulysses.

Just before 11:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 2, police received a call reporting an unresponsive male toddler at 819 N. Stever, in Ulysses, according to a media release.

After law enforcement and EMS responded, Jaxon Silva, age 13 months, was transported by ambulance to Bob Wilson Memorial Grant County Hospital in Ulysses. He was later flown to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita.

The KBI responded after the Ulysses Police Department requested assistance with the investigation at approximatley 1:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 2.

On Friday night, Oct. 6, Jaxon Silva was declared brain dead as a result of his injuries. An autopsy will be conducted early this week.