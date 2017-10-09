Funeral services set for victims in Lawrence shooting that killed 3

DOUGLAS COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities continue to investigate the October 1, fatal shooting in downtown Lawrence as Funeral services are scheduled for two of the victims.

Public visitations are scheduled Tuesday for 20-year-old Colwin Henderson and 24-year-old Tremel Dupree Dean, according to Peaceful Rest Funeral Chapel in Topeka.

Leah Elizabeth Brown, 22, Shawnee, also died and two others were wounded with non-life threatening injuries.

Police have released no new information on the case.

Just after 1:39 a.m. Sunday October 1, Lawrence Police were near the area of 11th and Massachusetts Street when they heard multiple gunshots, according to a media release.

At the scene, officers encounter a large crowd and several victims suffering from gunshot wounds. In total five victims have been identified from the shooting.

Police say there are conflicting reports on social media regarding the shooting at 11th and Massachusetts. Lawrence Police believe the shooting stemmed from a physical altercation that occurred near the northwest corner of 11th and Massachusetts Street.

Investigators are requesting anyone who may have witnessed any fights in the area prior to the shooting or captured any video relating to the incident, which occurred around 1:39am, to contact the police department.

Police are urging anyone who may have witnessed this incident or has any information relating to it to contact the Lawrence Police at (785) 832-7509 or Crime Stoppers of Lawrence and Douglas County at (785)843-TIPS. Tips made to Crime Stoppers may remain anonymous.