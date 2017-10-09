Fire Prevention Week and Open House

Consider this scenario: It’s 2 o’clock in the morning. You and your family are fast asleep when you awaken to the smoke alarm sounding and the smell of smoke. What do you do? If you and your family don’t have a plan in place, it could jeopardize your safety, or even prove deadly. In a typical home fire, you may have as little as one to two minutes to escape safely from the time the smoke alarm sounds. That’s why home escape planning is so critical in a fire situation. It ensures that everyone in the household knows how to use that small window of time wisely.

This week is the National Fire Protection’s Agency’s (NFPA) Fire Prevention Week. The Manhattan Fire Department is promoting this year’s theme “Every Second Counts: Plan 2 Ways Out!” to better educate the public about the critical importance of developing a home escape plan and practicing it.

The Manhattan Fire Department will host its annual Open House in conjunction with Fire Prevention Week from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, October 15, at Firehouse 1, 2000 Denison Ave. Activities will include Old Engine 1 rides, spraying a real fire hose, using an escape window, and watching live demonstrations of firefighters in action. Through many educational, family-oriented activities, residents can learn more about fire safety and the Manhattan Fire Department.