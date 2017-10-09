City to begin manhole rehabilitation project

Manhattan’s City contractor is out starting Manhole Rehabilitation in multiple areas around town this week. This service is vital to maintenance of important sanitary sewer infrastructure for the community.

Each year, the City of Manhattan selects a number of deteriorating manholes for its annual rehabilitation program. The project rehabilitates, through application of a spray liner, approximately 600 vertical feet of manhole walls at 67 individual manholes. The selected areas in 2016 include the Bluehills neighborhood; between North Manhattan Avenue and Ehlers Road north of Bertrand; between College Heights and Tecumseh; east of Wildcat Ridge; and the Conrow Addition.

The city awarded a contract to Mayer Specialty Services for $57,350 to be paid from the Wastewater Fund.

View a map of all the locations.