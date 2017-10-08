Kansas teen dies in 3-vehicle semi crash

SEWARD COUNTY — A Kansas teen died in an accident just after 3p.m. Saturday in Seward County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2003 Saturn Vue driven by Clayton Klein, 19, Jetmore, was eastbound on U.S. 54 at Delaware Street in Kismet. The driver failed yield and rear-ended a 2009 Ford F150 driven by Donald Ward, 55, Kismet, that slowing down to turn left onto Delaware into Kismet.

After the impact, the Saturn spun across the center lane and was struck by a westbound semi

The Saturn came to rest in the Westbound ditch and the semi traveled into a field east of U.S. 54.

Klein was pronounced dead at the scene and transported to Brenneman Funeral Home.

Ward and the semi driver Javier Ramirez, 46, Murieta, CA., were not injured. All three were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.