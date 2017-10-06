Suspect driving on flat tires leads Kansas police on 2-hour chase

ATCHISON COUNTY — A motorist driving on four flat tires led police on a two-hour pursuit in parts of Kansas and Missouri before his arrest.

The chase began early Thursday in northeast Kansas’ Atchison County when officers attempted to stop a pickup truck driven by 34-year-old Shane Gage on a warrant with several felony violations.

Police say Gage later drove into neighboring Missouri, through St. Joseph and toward Savannah. St. Joseph police laid a spike strip that blew out all four tires of the suspect’s vehicle.

Police say the pursuit ended in Savannah, Missouri, where the vehicle veered into a ditch. Officers found drugs and three loaded weapons in the vehicle.

Gage was taken to a hospital because officers believe he ingested several grams of methamphetamine prior to the arrest. Police say Gage will be jailed after his hospital evaluation. He has previous convictions for Aggravated Battery and Involuntary Manslaughter, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.

