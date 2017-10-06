Star Wars Reads Day this Saturday at Manhattan Public Library

Visit the Manhattan Public Library this Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to noon for games, trivia, and activities for all ages during Star Wars Reads Day!

Crafts and activities will include trivia, Jedi training with bubbles, and a cosplay panel discussion. Costumes are encouraged and participants are invited to join the cosplay/costume parade which will take place at 11:15 AM. Door prizes will be awarded to several lucky attendees! You must be present at the time of the drawing to win.

At 12:00 PM, enjoy a movie screening on the auditorium’s recently updated audio visual system courtesy of Capital Federal Savings Bank and Reddi Systems.

For more information visit the Manhattan Public Library at 629 Poyntz Avenue, call (785) 776-4741 or visit the library’s website at www.MHKLibrary.org. Find the library on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, too.