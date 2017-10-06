Riley County Arrests October 6

The following summary of calls for service/reports filed by the Riley County Police Department is a portion of those received by police. Some names, addresses, and case details are withheld to follow local, state, and federal law as well as in an attempt to protect community members from being victimized further. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

MANHATTAN, KAN. –

Officers filed a report for aggravated unlawful transmission of a visual depiction of a child in Manhattan on October 5, 2017. Officers listed a 10 year old female as the victim when it was reported a 13 year old male sent inappropriate pictures of himself to the victim. Due to the nature of the crime reported, no additional details will be released.

Keron Colbert, 22, of Junction City, Kansas, was arrested while at the Riley County Police Department on October 5, 2017 at approximately 1:40 PM. Colbert was arrested on a Riley County District Court warrant for theft by deception. Colbert’s bond was set at $11,000.00 causing him to remain confined at the time of this report.

Jacob Bolek, 41, of Riley, Kansas, was arrested in the 300 block of W Walnut in Riley, Kansas, on October 5, 2017 at approximately 7:25 PM. Bolek was arrested on a Riley County District Court warrant for five counts of aggravated incest. Bolek’s total bond was set at $10,000.00. Bolek was not confined at the time of this report.

Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property near S Manhattan and Pottawatomie on October 5, 2017 at approximately 7:45 PM. Officers listed Riley County Kansas as the victim when two known suspects painted graffiti on a bridge in the area. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $750.00. Aspen Mattoon, 21, and Jonathan Floresklemick, 20, were arrested in connection.

Sasha Moore, 26, of Manhattan, was arrested in the 2000 block of Seaton Ave. on October 6, 2017 at approximately 4:00 AM. Moore was arrested on charges of aggravated battery, domestic battery and criminal damage to property. Moore’s total bond was set at $7,000.00 causing her to remain confined at the time of this report.

Those with information about crimes in our area are encouraged to contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.