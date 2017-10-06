RCPD: Teen sent inappropriate pictures to 10-year-old girl

RILEY COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas teen for possible sexting charges.

According to the police, they filed a report for aggravated unlawful transmission of a visual depiction of a child.

On Thursday a 13-year-old boy in Manhattan allegedly sent pictures of himself to a 10-year-old girl, according the Riley County Police incident report.

Authorities did not release details on the relationship between the children or their names.

Due to the nature of the crime reported, police released no additional early Friday.