Police seize “skimmers” at Wamego convenience stores

On October 4 the Wamego Police Department seized two apparent financial card readers – “skimmers” – that were found inside the fuel pumps at two Wamego convenience stores. These were discovered during routine fuel pump inspections at The Last Stop and Red Raider Express. It is unknown how long the skimmers had been inside the pumps. It is important to understand these businesses are victims of this electronic criminal activity and staff is cooperating with the ongoing investigation.

The police department has also taken several reports recently from Wamego residents documenting fraudulent activity on their debit card or credit card accounts, that occurred in other cities.

People are reminded to always keep a close eye on their financial card accounts, but to be especially vigilant if they have purchased fuel at the fuel pumps at either of these stores within the past few weeks. If someone discovers their financial card has been compromised please contact your bank or credit card company, as well as your local law enforcement agency.