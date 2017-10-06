Police arrest 13 more in Kansas sex trafficking operation

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating over a dozen suspects on sex trafficking charges.

On Thursday several Wichita police units worked together to focus on those individuals attempting to purchase sexual relations in the Broadway corridor in Wichita, according to officer Charley Davidson.

Vice Detectives, the Wichita Broadway Corridor Team, Patrol South Community Policing Officers, Patrol North and South officers participated in the investigation. They arrested 13 men attempting to buy sexual relations, according to Davidson.

Police arrested 15 in similar operation in early September.

Davidson said the message is simple, “police will continue to conduct these assignments until no one is arrested. Do not come to the Broadway corridor to engage in this type of behavior or you may end up talking with a police officer.”