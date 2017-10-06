Oztoberfest this weekend in Wamego

This weekend the Road to Oz brings to life one of America’s best-known fairy tales “The Wizard of Oz” during this year’s OZtoberfest!

Downtown Wamego will host a variety of activities that include the OZ costume contest, classic car show, Munchkinland, Auntie Em’s Boutique, Tin Man’s Garage and much more.

October 7 and 8: Unprecedented “special guest” highlight this year!

October 5 – 7: Get inside the Columbian Theatre for the OZtoberFest Murder Mystery.

Parking will be available on side streets and around City Park. Centrally located downtown on Lincoln Avenue, easy to park and walk.