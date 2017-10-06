Headless Bicyclist Bike Ride this weekend in CiCo Park

Get ready for the second annual Headless Bicyclist Bike Ride coming up this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at CiCo Park.

This is a family-friendly 6 mile bicycle ride where you can either race your friends or enjoy a nice bike ride. Several local vendors will be on hand including the farmer’s market, Brew Bros, and Pathfinder, with free face painting and spooky story time. There will also be a trunk-or-treat and a costume contest for all ages.

Proceeds will go to enhance the Green Apple Bikes program.

