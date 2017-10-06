Draft Module #1 of Manhattan’s Unified Development Ordinance Available for Review

Kendig Keast Collaborative (KKC) has provided the City of Manhattan with a draft of the first module of the Unified Development Ordinance (UDO) for the community to review. A UDO is a set of regulations that combines zoning and subdivision regulations and other applicable development requirements and design standards into one document to manage land use and development in the City.

The first module establishes the authority of the UDO, creates the new framework for the City’s Zoning Districts and sets out specific regulations for the proposed Zoning Districts. The Zoning District framework reduces the number of residential, commercial and industrial districts, compared to today’s Zoning Regulations, to make the land development standards easier to understand and use, while still providing the same land use protections. In the draft UDO a mixed-use development district is proposed, which would allow for residential and commercial uses to be combined in a development. The draft also provides regulations for accessory dwelling units in single-family residential districts, and for “tiny homes” within a tiny home development, to offer newer housing types for Manhattan residents.

“The first module creates the framework for the entire Unified Development Ordinance,” said Chad Bunger, Assistant Director Community Development Department. “The new framework for the Zoning Districts is designed to make the development regulations easier to understand and use for home owners, business owners and developers alike.”

The draft of module #1 can be found at the following website http://online.encodeplus.com/ regs/manhattan-ks/The site has pop-up definitions for the UDO and hyperlinks to cross-referenced regulations and new graphics available for viewing.

An “Open Door Public Meeting” will be held with the consultant from 5:30 to 6:30 pm, on October 16, 2017, in the City Commission Room, at City Hall, 1101 Poyntz Avenue. Individuals canask questions or provide comments or concerns with the project. KKC will then present details of module #1 during a work session with the Manhattan Urban Area Planning Board that same day at 7:00pm. The public is welcome to attend that presentation as well. There will be more public meetings held periodically throughout the rest of the project to continue and engage citizens for feedback.