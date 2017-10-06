Boil Water Advisory Rescinded for the Riverchase Mobile Home Park, Riley Co.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has rescinded a boil water
advisory for the Riverchase Mobile Home Park in Riley County. KDHE officials issued the advisory because of
positive bacteriological samples from the source water.
Public water suppliers in Kansas take all measures necessary to notify customers quickly after a system failure
or shutdown. Regardless of whether it’s the supplier or KDHE that announces a boil water advisory, KDHE will
issue the rescind order following testing at a certified laboratory.
Laboratory testing samples collected from the Riverchase Mobile Home Park indicate no evidence of
contamination and all other conditions that placed the system at risk of contamination are deemed by KDHE
officials to be resolved.