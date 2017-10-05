U.S. Army Veterans Panel Discussion tonight at Flint Hills Discovery Center

Join the Flint Hills Discovery Center tonight from 6 to 8 p.m. as they welcome four generations of U.S. Army soldiers to share their stories and experiences of service to the USA. Collective service of these soldiers spans 73 years back from WWII, as deployments range from Western Europe to Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan.

Moderator Dr. Robert Smith, director of the Fort Riley Museums, leads the panel discussion and gives guests the unique opportunity to see four generations of fighting men and women in conversation. The panel will open to audience questions to conclude the evening’s events.

A special screening of “Whatever Happened to Jim Sharp” precedes this panel discussion.