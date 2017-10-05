Teen car theft suspect captured after chase into Kan. cemetery

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas teen on car theft charges after a Thursday morning chase that ended in a cemetery.

Just after 2:30 am. Thursday, Police were on patrol when the attempted to stop a vehicle in the1400 Block of South Pershing in Wichita, according to officer Charley Davidson. The driver refused to stop.

Police chased the Honda passenger vehicle at minimal speeds through a neighborhood between Hillside and Oliver. The Honda did hit a privacy fence in the 3500 Block of East Lincoln and a street sign. The chase continued into the Calvary Cemetery in the 600 Block of South Vassar where the Honda struck tombstones, according to Davidson.

The 19-year-old driver ultimately fled the vehicle and was quickly apprehended by officers. An investigating confirmed the Honda was stolen.

The suspect was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail for auto theft, criminal damage to property, felony pursuit and other traffic violations.

Police also learned the suspect was in possession of keys that belong to several different makes and models of cars. Police did released the name of the suspect.