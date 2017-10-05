Some students in Kansas can get permission to kneel during anthem

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — The state’s largest school district says students won’t be disciplined merely for not standing for the Pledge of Allegiance or national anthem.

The guidance was issued to principals in the Wichita school district this week after President Donald Trump lashed out at NFL players for not standing during the anthem. The kneeling protests started last year as a statement against the killings of unarmed black men and boys at the hands of police.



Gil Alvarez, assistant superintendent of secondary schools, said in an email that students who object to participating “will be excused upon the student’s oral or written request.” The email says students excused from participation “shall silently remain seated (or kneel in quiet reflection) during the exercise by other students.”