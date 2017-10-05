Riley County Arrests October 5

The following summary of calls for service/reports filed by the Riley County Police Department is a portion of those received by police. Some names, addresses, and case details are withheld to follow local, state, and federal law as well as in an attempt to protect community members from being victimized further. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

MANHATTAN, KAN. –

Brianna Elston, 21, of Manhattan, was arrested in the 400 block of Walters Dr. on October 2, 2017 at approximately 7:00 PM. Elson as arrested on a charge of aggravated arson. Elston’s bond was set at $75,000.00. Elston was not confined at the time of this report.

Officers filed a report for aggravated battery (domestic) and criminal restraint in Manhattan on October 4, 2017. Officers listed a 25 year old male and a 26 year old female as both the victim and the suspect in the case. Due to the nature of the crimes reported, no additional information will be released.

Douglas Mock, 42, of Manhattan, was arrested in the 1200 block of S Manhattan Ave. on October 4, 2017 at approximately 10:25 PM. Mock was arrested on a Riley County District Court warrant for two counts of aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer. Mock’s total bond was set at $5,000.00.

Joy Lara, 26, of Manhattan, was arrested in the 1500 block of McCain Ln. on October 4, 2017 at approximately 10:25 PM. Lara was arrested on a charge of aggravated battery. Lara’s bond was set at $10,000.00, causing her to remain confined at the time of this report.

Officers filed a report for aggravated assault in the 1600 block of Laramie St. on October 4, 2017 at approximately 10:30 PM. Officers listed Breanna Hendrickson, 19, of Manhattan, Greyson Woerpel, 19, of Manhattan, and Emery Braun, 20, of Manhattan, as the victims when they reported a known male swung a pocket knife at them while they were walking.

Officers filed a report for aggravated assault and criminal trespass in the 1200 block of Moro St. on October 5, 2017 at approximately 1:00 AM. Officers listed Kite’s Bar and Grill and Luis Rivera, 26, of Rochester, New York, as the victim when it was reported a known suspect pointed a firearm at the victim.

Those with information about crimes in our area are encouraged to contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.