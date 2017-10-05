Mural lab in Aggieville

Assisted by a K-State student, artist Enrico Isamu Ōyama will begin creating a mural on the building that houses exhibition sponsor Little Apple Art Supply, 706 N. 11th St. Visit throughout the month of October to witness the artist’s progress on this contribution to the Aggieville streetscape.

And join the Marianna Kistler Beach Museum of Art from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, for Art in Motion, a free celebration of art for everyone! Family-friendly activities will include the Graficomovil, a mobile printmaking studio/gallery created by artist Artemio Rodriguez; create recycled collages; a sustainability walk; paint making and action painting. Sunny 102.5 will host a live remote broadcast from noon to 2 p.m.

This event is concurrent with Harmony in the ‘Hatt music festival in Triangle Park, Aggieville, organized by UFM’s Manhattan Nonviolence Initiative.