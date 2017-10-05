McCain Performance Series: John Cleese Live

Living comedy legend, John Cleese, is heading in your general direction for a live and truly unforgettable evening of conversation and audience Q&A tonight at McCain Auditorium from 7:30 PM to 10:00 PM.*Absurd and/or ridiculous questions only are requested, please.

John will tell stories of his life and career and you just may finally find out the air-speed of an unladen swallow. Before John silly walks his way on to the stage, the excitement will build as the audience will get to watch “Monty Python and the Holy Grail” in its entirety on the big screen.

Don’t miss your chance to see the man who has achieved nothing short of comedy royalty in this thrill-of-a lifetime evening.