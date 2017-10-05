Manhattan Area Habitat for Humanity October Events

Habitat Homeowner Orientation October 9

7pm, Manhattan Public Library

Partner families are not given a home, but an opportunity to build confidence, self-worth, and responsibility through home ownership. In order to partner with MAHFH, families must:

have a need for adequate housing

show steady income and fall within specific income guidelines (see chart on our website, link below)

make regular mortgage payments on a no-interest loan

contribute sweat-equity hours to the building of their home

live or work in Riley County or Pottawatomie County

Register online at – http://mahfh.org/own-a-home/

Homebuyer Readiness Workshop October 12

Homebuyer Readiness Workshops are FREE and OPEN TO THE PUBLIC, and cover a variety of topics relating to home ownership. These workshops are mandatory to qualify for a Habitat Home.

October Topic: Good Eating –

Ginny Barnard of the Riley County Extension office will give you the information you need to make the right food choices for your family.

Limited childcare available.

October 12, 7pm, Manhattan Public Library

Learn More and Register for FREE Homebuyer Readiness Workshop at – http://mahfh.org/workshops/

Habitat for Humanity Hoedown

October 27 – 6pm

Lazy T Ranch

Tickets on Sale NOW

$20 each!

Don’t miss this year’s best entertainment value – the Habitat Hoedown! Dinner, Dancing to a live band and Silent Auction – for only $20 a ticket! Proceeds benefit Habitat for Humanity construction projects.

Details and purchase Hoedown Tickets at: http://mahfh.org/habitat-hoedown/