Hours of operation at Fort Riley’s Grant gate will

expand beginning Oct. 16.

The new hours for the Grant gate will be 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through

Friday. The Grant gate will remain closed on weekends and federal holidays.

For more information about visiting Fort Riley, go to

http://www.riley.army.mil/ and click on the yellow “Accessing Fort Riley”

tab on the right-hand side of the page.