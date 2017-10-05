Driver fleeing after shoplifting at Cabelas charged in double fatal Kan. crash

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A 20-year-old driver has been charged with killing two passengers in a crash while fleeing from police in Kansas City, Kansas.

Zackery Smith was charged Wednesday in Wyandotte County with two counts of felony first-degree murder.

Police say the crash happened Monday as officers were pursuing suspects from a reported shoplifting at a Cabela’s sporting goods store. The victims were identified as 27-year-old Jason Edwards, of Kansas City, and 23-year-old Amber Bledsoe, of Prairie Village.

Smith and the driver of the pickup truck he’s accused of hitting were taken to hospitals. Smith was booked into jail Wednesday after he was released. Bond is set at $50,000. The prosecutor’s office didn’t immediately return an email from The Associated Press asking whether Smith has an attorney.

