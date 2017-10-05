Construction trailer theft under investigation

On Monday, October 2, 2017, Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the 900 0 block of Roepke Road, rural Manhattan, Pottawatomie County, for the theft of a construction trailer. The trailer, a white 2000 Pace enclosed trailer, was stolen sometime between Saturday September 30, 2017 around Noon and Monday, October 2, 2017 around 8:30am.

The trailer, owned by Hedke Construction contained construction equipment. Total loss is estimated at over $10,000.00.

If you have information on this crime or other illegal activity, please contact the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office at 785-457-3353.