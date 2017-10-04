Traffic Changes on Christy Drive at West Anderson Avenue

Traffic control for access to Christy Drive and Sundance Drive off of West Anderson Avenue will be switching within the next few days. Sundance Drive will be closed and Christy Drive access will open. The Sundance Drive entrance will be demolished and reconstructed to meet the design of the West Anderson Avenue improvements. Sundance Drive is expected to be closed 2-3 weeks, weather permitting.

All access to Four Winds Village; Lansdowne Addition, Unit Three and Kimball Townhomes from West Anderson Avenue must use Christy Drive. For the safety of the construction workers, City of Manhattan staff and other drivers, please use caution, obey all posted traffic control and slow down in the work zone.