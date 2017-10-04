Riley County Arrests October 4

The following summary of calls for service/reports filed by the Riley County Police Department is a portion of those received by police. Some names, addresses, and case details are withheld to follow local, state, and federal law as well as in an attempt to protect community members from being victimized further. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Stuart Ostrom, 29, of Manhattan, was arrested while at the Riley County Police Department on October 3, 2017 at approximately 12:25 PM. Ostrom was arrested on a Riley County District Court warrant for probation violation. Ostrom’s bond was set at $5,000.00. Ostrom was not confined at the time of this report. Officers filed a report for aggravated assault in the 1100 block of Tuttle Creek Blvd. on October 3, 2017 at approximately 6:30 PM. Officers listed Tracey Toliver, 30, of Manhattan, as the victim when he reported a known suspect made threats to him while carrying a bat.

