Kansas man hospitalized after Riley Co. pickup crash

RILEY COUNTY — A Kansas man was injured in an accident just before 6p.m. Wednesday in Riley County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2012 Dodge Ram driven by Wesley W. Roddy, 26, Council Grove, was southbound on Kansas 177 nine miles south of Manhattan.

The pickup crossed the center line and entered the east ditch. The driver overcorrected, the pickup came back onto the roadway, entered the west ditch and hit the embankment.

Roddy was transported to the hospital in Manhattan. The KHP did not information on his seat belt usage at the time of the accident.