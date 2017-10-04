FBI meets Vegas gunman’s girlfriend upon her return to US

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Latest on the mass shooting in Las Vegas

A U.S. law enforcement official says FBI agents met Marilou Danley at the airport in Los Angeles late Tuesday night. She is the girlfriend of Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock.

Immigration documents show Danley had been abroad for weeks and was in the Philippines on Sunday when Paddock opened fire on a crowd, killing 59

A Filipino official says Paddock traveled at least twice to the Philippines, where his girlfriend was born.

The official said Paddock visited the Philippines in 2013 and 2014, around his birthday, staying for five to six days on both occasions. There were no immediate details available about those trips.

The Filipino official was not authorized to discuss the trips publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

___

3:45 a.m.

The Australia-based sisters of Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock’s girlfriend say they believe Paddock sent her away so she wouldn’t interfere with his plans to go on a shooting rampage.

Marilou Danley’s sisters were interviewed by Australia’s Channel 7 TV network with their faces obscured and their names withheld. They said they were surprised to learn Danley had gone to the Philippines two weeks ago.

One sister tearfully said: “I know that she don’t know anything.”

The woman said Danley is “a good person” who would’ve stopped Paddock had she been there.

___

2 a.m.

A nephew of Stephen Paddock’s girlfriend says he’s stunned by the actions of the Las Vegas gunman and didn’t even know that Paddock was interested in guns.

Jordan Knights’ aunt is Marilou Danley, a 62-year-old who recently returned to the United States from a weekslong trip abroad. The Australian man says he spent time in Las Vegas with Paddock and Danley just a few months ago.

Knights told Australia’s Channel 9 from his home near Brisbane, “It seemed like he just looked after my aunty and that was it.”

The 23-year-old said he didn’t give Paddock another thought until he was identified as the gunman who killed 59 people and wounded more than 500 on Sunday.

He said that Paddock “didn’t seem like he was the type of guy to do that.”

___

12:09 a.m.

The investigation of a gunman who killed 59 people at a Las Vegas concert now shifts to his girlfriend, who has returned to the United States from the Philippines.

Sheriff Joseph Lombardo says investigators are hoping to get some insight from Marilou Danley on why her boyfriend Stephen Paddock opened fire on a concert crowd from a high-rise hotel room.

Danley had been out of the country for weeks before the shooting. A law enforcement official says she arrived on a flight from Manila to Los Angeles where FBI agents were waiting for her late Tuesday night.

The official wasn’t authorized to publicly discuss the matter and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump is set to arrive in Las Vegas to meet with

