Teen charged with murder after Kansas bicyclist dies from injuries

RENO COUNTY — The suspect in a September 21, fatal hit-and-run accident in Hutchison made a court appearance Tuesday. Taylor Lukone, 19, now faces an upgraded charge of first-degree murder. The 51-year-old victim died Monday.

Upon hearing the new charge Tuesday Lukone immediately told the judge that hitting Jose Lopez with his car while Lopez was riding his bicycle in the 1200 block of East 4th Street was neither intentional or premeditated.

An affidavit read in court last week said that Lukone initially told officers that his car had been stolen. But he later told investigators he intentionally “sped up” and ran Lopez down.

Appearing from the Reno County Correctional Facility, he asked to appear in person in the courtroom for any future hearings.

He also asked for a reduction of the $100,000 bond, which was denied. His case now moves to a waiver-status docket on Oct. 18.