Structure Fire on Walters Drive

At 8:20 p.m., the Manhattan Fire Department was dispatched to 415 Walters Drive Apartment 911 for a report of a structure fire. Upon arrival, crews found an apartment building with smoke and flames visible on the first floor. The fire was contained within 10 minutes. A total of 19 firefighters responded on 6 fire apparatus with the last units still on scene at the time of this release. One occupant was transported to Via Christi by Riley County EMS for injuries related to the fire. Two dwelling units in the building were unable to be occupied overnight.

The building is a 12 unit two-story apartment building. Loss is estimated at $5,000 to contents and $10,000 to the structure. The owner is listed as Matt Catanese of Wichita, KS, and the property manager is listed as Key Management of Manhattan. The fire cause is under investigation at this time.