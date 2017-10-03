Riley County Arrests October 3

The following summary of calls for service/reports filed by the Riley County Police Department is a portion of those received by police. Some names, addresses, and case details are withheld to follow local, state, and federal law as well as in an attempt to protect community members from being victimized further. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

MANHATTAN, KAN. –

Officers filed a report for burglary and criminal damage to property in the 4100 block of Tuttle Creek Blvd. on October 2, 2017 at approximately 12:15 PM. Officers listed Marilyn Feldkamp, 71, of Manhattan, as the victim when she reported an unknown suspect took miscellaneous items from her shed and spray painted graffiti on her shed. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $870.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Officers filed a report for burglary in the 1800 block of College Ave. on October 2, 2017 at approximately 1:15 PM. Officers listed Jennifer Goehring, 32, of Westmoreland, Kansas, as the victim when she reported an unknown suspect took her wallet, and then used her debit and credit card to make purchases. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,600.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property in the 1600 block of Charles Pl. on October 2, 2017 at approximately 2:05 PM. Officers listed Orthopedic & Sports Medicine and Dickens Place Office as the victims when it was reported an unknown suspect spray painted graffiti on the victim’s property. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $600.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Officers filed a report for theft by deception and forgery in the 3000 block of Anderson Ave. on October 2, 2017 at approximately 4:30 PM. Officers listed Flint Hills Holding LLC. and Landmark National Bank as the victims when it was reported a known suspect cashed a forged payroll check. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $2,570.00.

Officers filed a report for burglary in the 1000 block of Garden Way on October 2, 2017 at approximately 7:10 PM. Officers listed Kristen Cherry, 34, of Manhattan as the victim when she reported an unknown suspect broke in to her home and stole cash and jewelry. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,100.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Officers filed a report for aggravated arson in the 400 block of Walters Dr. on October 3, 2017 at approximately 12:15 AM. Officers listed Ashley Nuss, 31, of Manhattan as the victim when the apartment below hers was set on fire by a known suspect. The Manhattan Fire Department reports loss is estimated at $5,000 to contents and $10,000 to the structure of the building.

