Police release new details on death of 2 Kan. brothers in fishing trip dispute

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities Tuesday released additional details on the suspicious death of two brothers Shawn Paul Jacobs, 29, and Robert Ray Raymond Jacobs, Jr. 36, both of Topeka during a family dispute on September 26 in Shawnee County.

Just before 2:30p.m. Thursday police received a call of a possible shooting on the north side of the Kansas river near the northwest 14th and Gage area in Topeka, according to media release.

After walking the area, officers located a possible crime scene. Upon further investigation two persons were located with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds.

Both Robert and Shawn Jacobs went to the area to fish when both of their vehicles became stuck in mud. A friend was called to assist them. His vehicle became stuck in the mud as well.

While the third person and Robert were trying to get the vehicles freed, Robert and Shawn engaged in an argument. The result of the conversation involved Shawn shooting Robert before turning the gun on himself and committing suicide.

