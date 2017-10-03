Police capture north-central Kan. woman wanted for alleged attempted-murder

CLOUD COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect for an attempted murder in north-central Kansas.

On Monday evening, police arrested Simone Ashley Longsine, 28, in Sedgwick County on a warrant for attempted first-degree murder and kidnapping, according to the Concordia Police Department. She has been extradited to Cloud County.

Just before 1:30 a.m. on September 29 Concordia Police officers were dispatched to the 800 block of Russ Street just for report of a woman bleeding.

“Upon arrival, officers found Jennifer Knipp, 38, outside her residence bleeding from the face and head from numerous wounds that had been caused by both broken bottles and blunt force trauma.

Knipp was taken directly to Salina Regional hospital and underwent surgery,” according to the Concordia

Police Department. They issued a warrant for Longsine in connection with the attack.

She has previous convictions for drugs and theft, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.