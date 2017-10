Researchers at Kansas State University are conducting a new research study l they understand language. Children ages 7 to 10 years are needed. You will be reimbursed $20 to cover any costs and your child will receive a small gift.

If you might be interested in participating, you can contact the researcher, Debra Burnett, at 785-532-0802 or deburnet@k-state.edu for more information about the project.

This study has been approved by the Institutional Review Board.