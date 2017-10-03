Kansas State University celebrating 89th annual Family Day on Oct. 14

The family-centered traditions and welcoming environment that characterize Kansas State University will be celebrated at the university’s 89th annual Family Day, Saturday, Oct. 14.

“K-State Family Day demonstrates the significant role families play in the success of their students,” said Mindy Weixelman, director of the K-State Parents and Family Association. “In addition to generous financial support, families provide the encouragement and inspiration students need to achieve their academic goals.”

The two main traditions that anchor K-State Family Day each year are the legacy pinning ceremony and the K-State Family Tailgate.

The legacy pinning ceremony and brunch will recognize the commitment of K-Staters across generations and conclude with parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, siblings and others pinning current K-State students. Family members who are not alumni will be honored with the K-Stater by Choice recognition. The K-State Parents and Family Association will host the event from 10-11:30 a.m. at the K-State Alumni Center Ballroom. Cost is $15 per person. To reserve a seat, contact Loraine Jensby at 785-532-5070 or ljensby@k-state.com. Reservations are due by Friday, Oct. 6.

The 12th annual K-State Family Tailgate, formerly known as Family Time in Cat Town, will start at the Chester E. Peters Recreation Complex two hours before kickoff of K-State’s football game against Texas Christian University. This casual pregame event will feature delicious food, the chance to purchase tickets to win $2,000 toward tuition, door prizes, a fun-filled tailgate experience area, a photo booth, a visit from Willie the Wildcat, and the opportunity to meet and interact with other parents, families and K-State administrators. Cost is $15 per person. To reserve a spot, register at one.found.ksu.edu/ccon/events_activities.do?event_id=A3147&site=KSUAA by Oct. 6.

“The day’s schedule of events includes a wide variety of activities for students and families to enjoy, whether they want to spend time on campus or exploring the Manhattan area,” Weixelman said. “We are grateful to see families appreciating time together. It’s the Wildcat way.”

For more information about Family Day, including a complete schedule of events, visit k-state.edu/familyday or call the K-State Parents and Family Association at 785-532-2222.