Kan. man with 8 previous convictions charged with opioid, meth distribution

PAWNEE COUNTY — A Kansas man is facing charges multiple drug charges and made a first court appearance Monday.

Pawnee County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Joseph Shane Allen, 42 of Pierceville, Thursday without incident following a routine traffic stop, according to the Pawnee County Attorney.

He is charged with possession of between 3.5. grams and 100 grams of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of between 10 and 100 doses of an opioid or narcotic drug with intent to distribute, unlawful drug manufacturing precursors, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia suitable for manufacture of a controlled substance, criminal possession of a firearm by a felon; possession of hallucinogenic drug, circumvention of an interlock device, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia suitable for ingesting a controlled substance, and speeding.

A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for October 16, 2017. He has 8 previous convictions for drugs and or driving charges, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.

The defendant remains in the custody of the Pawnee County Sheriff on a $90,000 bond.