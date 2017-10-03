City of Manhattan to receive KDOT Transportation Alternative Grants

The City of Manhattan has received notice of being awarded two grants from the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT). One is for the Juliette Brick Streets Rehabilitation, Phase III project and the other is Safe Routes to Schools, Phase II. The grants are both part of KDOT’s Transportation Alternatives Program and together total $1,308,640.

Juliette Bricks Phase III

This project has a total estimated cost of $1,135,800 with the grant covering $908,640 and local City match covering the rest. The project will complete brick rehabilitation from Osage Avenue to Poyntz Avenue along Juliette. Phase I and Phase II projects (also covered via TA grants from KDOT) went from Bluemont Avenue to Osage Avenue, so this phase will complete the remainder to Poyntz. Phase I construction will begin within the next few weeks and is expected to last approximately 3.5 months. Phase II construction will begin in the spring of 2018 and is also expected to last approximately 3.5 months. In addition to rehabilitation of Juliette’s brick street, the newly awarded Phase III project includes waterline replacement, storm sewer improvements, concrete intersection improvements and crosswalk improvements to increase bicycle/pedestrian safety. Phase III construction is expected to begin in late 2018 or early 2019.