Change the World Manhattan coming October 15-21

Change the World Manhattan 2017 is just around the corner!

Change the World began in 2010 as a global call to action by the United Methodist Church. ctwManhattan began in 2011 with 50 volunteers doing service projects for neighbors. At its peak, ctwManhattan included 20 organizations, 700 volunteers and expanded project lists (including schools, parks, and social service agencies — thousands of hours of community service).

For Fall 2017, ctwManhattan is completing details on approximately 50 projects.

On Sunday, Oct 15th, 1-3 p.m. ctwManhattan will be launching work teams from City Park, the Poyntz Pavilion. At 2 p.m. (same location) prizes will be awarded to age group winners of the coloring sheet contest (all ages may submit, prizes to <12 year olds). On Friday, Oct 20th, ctwManhattan will be marching in the Homecoming Parade.

An on-line volunteer sign-up form can be found at https://tinyurl.com/y6wj6394