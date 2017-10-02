Structure Fire at 1511 Williamsburg Drive

At 12:39 pm on October 2nd, 2017, the Manhattan Fire Department was dispatched to 1511 Williamsburg Drive for a report of a structure fire. Upon arrival, crews found a two story town home with light smoke exiting the structure. Upon meeting with the occupants who were outside structure, firefighters were advised that the fire in the basement was believed to be extinguished. Firefighters entered the structure and confirmed the fire was out, located and removed one cat, and ventilated the structure. A total of 16 firefighters responded on 6 fire apparatus with the last units clearing at 2:00 pm.

The home was occupied by one individual at the time of the fire. The occupant was checked for smoke inhalation but refused any treatment. Loss is estimated at $3,000 to contents and $10,000 to the structure. The owner is listed as Charles and Patricia Hughes of Manhattan, Kansas. The fire cause was determined to be accidental due to a faulty computer.