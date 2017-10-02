Sheriff: Kan. woman critically injured in motorcycle accident

A Honda motorcycle, driven by Shannon Stowell, 38, Winfield, was southbound in the 12000 block of 292nd Road, according to the Cowley County Sheriff.

The motorcycle traveled off of the roadway into a ditch. She was thrown from the vehicle.

Cowley County EMS transported her to South Central Medical Center and later she was airlifted to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita.

Stowell was in serious condition with multiple injuries, according to the Sheriff’s Department.