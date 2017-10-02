Riley County Arrests October 2

The following summary of calls for service/reports filed by the Riley County Police Department is a portion of those received by police. Some names, addresses, and case details are withheld to follow local, state, and federal law as well as in an attempt to protect community members from being victimized further. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

MANHATTAN, KAN. –

Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property in the 200 block of S 4th St. on September 29, 2017 at approximately 7:20 AM. Officers listed Daniel Larue, 61, of Salida, Colorado, as the victim when he reported an unknown suspect damaged his vehicle. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $500.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property in the 6000 block of W 63rd Ave. on September 29, 2017 at approximately 12:10 PM. Officers listed Sheri Adams, 53, of Manhattan, as the victim when she reported an unknown suspect damaged an electric control box for a gate opener. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $2,700.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Officers filed a report for theft in the 800 block of Laramie on September 29, 2017 at approximately 3:05 PM. Officers listed Joshua Dye, 21, of Manhattan as the victim when he reported an unknown suspect took his 2014 specialized secteur sport bicycle. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $640.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Officers filed a report for theft in the 200 block of S Arizona in Leonardville, Kansas, on September 29, 2017 at approximately 8:00 PM. Officers listed Timothy Graham, 51, of Leonardville, Kansas, as the victim when he reported a suspect known to him took his son’s bicycle. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $600.00.

Officers filed a report for theft by deception, forgery and making false information in the 3000 block of Anderson Ave. on September 29, 2017 at approximately 8:10 PM. Officers listed BG Consultants Inc. as the victim when it was reported a known suspect forged checks from the victim and cashed them. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $5,079.00.

Officers filed a report for theft by deception in the 3100 block of Reservation Rd. on September 29, 2017 at approximately 10:00 PM. Officers listed Marilyn Noyes, 77, of Manhattan, as the victim when she reported a suspect known to her took money for roof repairs, but never made the repairs. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,000.00.

David Bonney, 32, of Virginia Beach, Virginia, was arrested while at the Riley County Police Department on September 30, 2017 at approximately 12:11 PM. Bonney was arrested on a Riley County District Court warrant for three counts of distribution of methamphetamine. Bonney’s total bond was set at $10,000.00. Bonney was not confined at the time of this report.

Officers filed a report for vehicle burglary in the 2000 block of Strong Ave. on September 30, 2017 at approximately 3:10 PM. Officers listed Austin Telck, 20, of Manhattan, as the victim when he reported an unknown suspect took a hammock, compound bow, arrows and miscellanous accessories from his vehicle. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $890.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Officers filed a report for burglary in the 1900 block of Beck St. on September 30, 2017 at approximately 5:45 PM. Officers listed John Daugherty, 33, of Manhattan, as the victim when he reported an unknown suspect took his black and decker drill set and dremal and bit set. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $2,350.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Officers filed a report for aggravated sexual battery (domestic) in Ogden, Kansas, on October 1, 2017. Officers listed a 34 year old female as the victim when it was report a 37 year old male sexually battered her. Due to the nature of the crimes reported, no additional information will be released.

Nicholas Lillich, 28, of Alta Vista, Kansas, was arrested in the 1000 block of Fremont St. on October 1, 2017 at approximately 1:55 AM. Lillich was arrested on charges of stalking, violate protection order and criminal trespass. Lillich’s total bond was set at $8,000.00. Lillich was not confined at the time of this report.

Robert Wertzberger, 64, of Alma, Kansas, was arrested in the 2000 block of Tuttlecreek Blvd. on October 1, 2017 at approximately 11:30 PM. Wertzberger was arrested on charges of DUI and ignition interlock device. Wertzberger’s total bond was set at $6,000.00. Wertzberger was not confined at the time of this report.

Those with information about crimes in our area are encouraged to contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.