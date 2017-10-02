RCPD hosting drug take-back day

On Saturday, October 28, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the Riley County Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration will give the public the opportunity to prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs. Bring your pills for disposal to the Riley County Police Department located at 1001 S. Seth Child Rd or the Manhattan Town Center Mall at 100 Manhattan Town Center. (The DEA cannot accept liquids or needles or sharps, only pills or patches.) The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked.

Last April Americans turned in 450 tons (900,000 pounds) of prescription drugs at almost 5,500 sites operated by the DEA and more than 4,200 of its state and local law enforcement partners. Overall, in its 13 previous Take Back events, DEA and its partners have taken in over 8.1 million pounds—more than 4,050 tons—of pills.

This initiative addresses a vital public safety and public health issue. Medicines that languish in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse, and abuse. Rates of prescription drug abuse in the U.S. are alarmingly high, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs. Studies show that a majority of abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including from the home medicine cabinet. In addition, Americans are now advised that their usual methods for disposing of unused medicines—flushing them down the toilet or throwing them in the trash—both pose potential safety and health hazards.

Please note not all medications will be accepted. We will accept controlled, non-controlled and over the counter substances. This includes any solid dosage form pharmaceutical products (tablets, capsules, etc.). We will accept medications from nursing homes.

This event is for patients and families, not companies. Illicit substances such as marijuana or heroin are not accepted. No needles may be accepted. Inhalers or other compressed air cylinders are not accepted.

*The Riley County Household Hazardous Waste Department at 6245 Tuttle Creek Blvd will accept unwanted or unused prescription pills year round, subject to certain restrictions: (http://www.rileycountyks.gov/319/Types-of-Waste-Accepted)*