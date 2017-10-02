Monty Python’s John Cleese live at McCain on Oct. 5

John Cleese, co-founder of the legendary comedy troupe Monty Python, is coming to Kansas State University’s McCain Performance Series at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 5, in McCain Auditorium.

Cleese will take questions from the audience following a screening of the classic comedy “Monty Python and the Holy Grail” in its entirety on the big screen. Cleese will tell stories of his life and career — and you may finally find out the air speed of an unladen swallow.

Tickets are available at the McCain Auditorium box office, online at k-state.edu/mccain, or by calling 785-532-6428. All Kansas State University students and kids 18 and under are half-price. Other discounts are available for seniors, military, university faculty and staff, and for groups of 10 or more.